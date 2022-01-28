Advertisement

Freedom girls double up NEC contender Wrightstown

By Eric Boynton
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Freedom girls cruised to a win over fellow North Eastern Conference Contender, Wrightstown, on Thursday night.

Sydney Bartels had big buckets in the first half that helped Freedom open up a sizeable 15 point lead. Wrightstown was able to stay within striking distance in the first half thanks to a three pointer by Sadie Jarmolowicz.

Freedom pulled away in the second half though. Working the ball inside to Megan Alexander helped extend the lead, and a couple steals turned into layups by Kiersten Kriewaldt and Bartels allowed the Irish to open up a sizeable advantage on their way to a 76-38 win.

The Irish remain undefeated on the season at 18-0, and now have a two game lead in the conference standings.

