Fond du Lac Blades Junior, a synchronized skating team, competing on international stage

FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) - The winter Olympics in Beijing start next week, but a group of figure skaters from Green Bay down to the Illinois state line are on the world stage this weekend. They’re competing in The Mozart Cup in Europe.

The roar of the crowd is what the Fond du Lac Blades Junior synchronized skating team was craving as the team performed its first skate in Salzberg, Austria Friday morning for The Mozart Cup. The skaters, all teenagers, have spent hours, months, and years preparing for this moment.

“Being with this team, I’ve known so many of them for so long and this is my senior year, so it’s pretty special being in this amazing city with people who I’ve been skating with since we were in the first grade. So, it’s really been a long time coming and I’m really glad to be here with everyone,” say skate Savanna Rostad.

The Blades are one of only a handful of teams, chosen by U.S. Figure Skating, to represent the United States at the international competition. It’s a showcase of some of the best synchronized skating teams in the world. According to head coach, Jennifer McMahon, “We’re basically forming, shapes, lines, and circles and intersecting and moving very fast. We encompass lifts, along with dance elements, along with just figure skating in general to do these beautiful programs so it’s really fun to watch.”

The Blades ended their short program in third place, and the team is looking ahead to Saturday’s long skate where they’ll really turn things up. Savanna Rostad adds, “We’re feeling really excited to show off this program because I’d say it’s one of our favorites of all time. We skate to a medley of Beyonce songs and it’s a pretty high energy program. We get pretty creative with our choreography. We do a lot of stunts and lifting people up. It’s a really fun program and it’s a blast to skate.”

And to represent the U.S.A..

The Blades short program competition skate can be watched by clicking here.

