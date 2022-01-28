Advertisement

Driver facing charges after brief chase in Fond du Lac

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A driver is facing charges after a short chase in Fond du Lac Friday morning, police say.

No arrests have been made. Fond du Lac Police say “further investigation is needed.”

Officers did say the driver is facing possible charges for eluding and drugs.

At 12:38 a.m., a Fond du Lac Police officer attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of Sheboygan Street and S. Marr Street for an equipment violation. The officer noticed “the odor of smoked marijuana emanating from inside the vehicle,” police say.

The driver took off east and failed to stop at a stop sign. The driver stopped near the intersection of Sheboygan Street and Everett Street and then ran off.

Police say the driver is a 23-year-old Oshkosh resident and the passenger is a 26-year-old Waupun resident. No names were released.

The chase lasted about one mile. Speeds reached about 58 mph.

