De Pere alderperson subpoenaed by Jan. 6 Select Committee

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBAY) - The Jan. 6 Select Committee has issued subpoenas to 14 people who participated as so-called “alternate electors” for former President Donald Trump.

Two of the 14 are from Wisconsin. Kelly Ruh is an alderperson in De Pere. Andrew Hitt is the former chairman of the Wisconsin Republican Party.

“The Select Committee is seeking information about attempts in multiple states to overturn the results of the 2020 election, including the planning and coordination of efforts to send false slates of electors to the National Archives. We believe the individuals we have subpoenaed today have information about how these so-called alternate electors met and who was behind that scheme. We encourage them to cooperate with the Select Committee’s investigation to get answers about January 6th for the American people and help ensure nothing like that day ever happens again.”

The committee is investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the United States Capitol. The committee says it has information that people met on Dec. 14, 2020 in seven states and “submitted bogus slates of Electoral College votes” for Trump.

The subpoena compels Ruh to produce documents by Feb. 11, 2022 at 2 p.m. A deposition is scheduled for Feb. 28.

The letter sent to Ruh, who is an alderperson in De Pere’s 2nd District, reads:

“The Select Committee seeks information from you on a narrow range of issues. We have sincere respect for your privacy, and we are not seeking information about your political views or your efforts in the 2020 presidential campaign more generally. Rather, we are seeking information about your role and participation in the purported slate of electors casting votes for Donald Trump and, to the extent relevant, your role in the events of January 6, 2021. Based on publicly available information and information provided to the Select Committee, we believe that you have documents and information that are relevant to the Select Committee’s investigation. For example, according to documents sent to the National Archives, you were a purported Electoral College elector who met with other purported electors on or about December 14, 2020 to cast votes for former President Trump and former Vice President Pence despite the fact that your state had made a final determination that Joseph Biden, Jr. and Kamala Harris were the winners of the November 2020 presidential election and the appointment of their electors had been certified. Your delegation of purported electors for former President Trump and former Vice President Pence then sent an alleged “Certificate of the Votes” of the purported electors to Congress for consideration by former Vice President Pence, in his role as President of the Senate, during the Joint Session of Congress on January 6, 2021.2 The existence of these purported alternate-elector votes was used as a justification to delay or block the certification of the election during the Joint Session of Congress on January 6, 2021.”

Subpoenas were issued to “alternate electors” in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, New Mexico, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. President Joe Biden won those seven states.

Official statement from the committee https://t.co/rBRXCF7KnG — Matt Smith (@mattsmith_news) January 28, 2022

Ruh was elected to De Pere’s 2nd District in April 2020. Her term ends this year.

She serves on Common Council, Finance-Personnel Committee, and License Committee.

Action 2 News has reached out to Ruh for comment. We will update this story when we get it.

