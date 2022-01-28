COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 11,062 deaths, 9 million vaccine doses

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin reached and surpassed another milestone with 11,000 COVID-19 deaths reported since the disease’s first victims in March of 2020. The state’s lost 11,062 people to the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Sixty-five deaths were reported Friday by the Department of Health Services (DHS). Notably almost two-thirds (42) of these people died before January but their death certificates were just submitted to the state. Twenty-three of the deaths were recent, and that number is below the 7-day average of 31 deaths per day. The death rate has plateaued at 0.84% of all cases since the pandemic reached the Badger State.

Date Milestone Days to reach January 28, 2022 11,062 30 December 29, 2021 10,014 29 November 30, 2021 9,019 60 October 1, 2021 8,009 128 May 26, 2021 7,003 110 February 5, 2021 6,020 30 January 6, 2021 5,039 25 December 12, 2020 4,041 21 November 21, 2020 3,005 21 October 31, 2020 2,031 81 August 11, 2020 1,006 145 March 19, 2020 2

Thirteen deaths were reported in WBAY’s viewing area: Brown (3), Calumet, Fond du Lac (4), Langlade, Oconto, Outagamie, Sheboygan and Winnebago. The death count was revised in Dodge County.

Vaccinations are also hitting a milestone. Friday, Wisconsin was just a few hundred shy of 9 million “shots in the arm” (8,999,685) since December 2020. (In theory we might have passed that milestone by the time of this writing but it won’t be official until the DHS issues its next daily report on Monday.) More than 11,000 doses (11,069) were reported since Thursday, and more than half of them (5,892) were booster shots, continuing a weeks-long trend. The report shows 1,966 people received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 2,888 completed their vaccine series. Our vaccination reports for age groups and counties appears later in this article.

The number of new coronavirus cases were down for the first time since Sunday, when positive tests fell below 10,000 per day. Test results identified 6,986 cases. Friday’s cases pushed Brown County over 67,000 total cases, Winnebago County passed 41,000, and Dodge County crossed 23,000.

The DHS says Wisconsin is averaging 7,301 new cases per day. That rolling average is down 56% from last Friday. As we reported yesterday, it’s in large part due to last week’s record-territory number of daily cases falling outside of the 7-day average. Wisconsin’s average peaked at 18,872 cases per day on January 19. Friday’s average, though down significantly this month, is still higher than at any time during November-December surge in 2020.

The positivity rate continued its drop from 22.7% to 22.0% of all tests over the last 7 days. That’s the percentage of all tests that came back positive for the COVID-19 virus. The positivity rate was nearly 30% three weeks ago.

More than 56,000 people (56,064) have been hospitalized for COVID-19 during the pandemic after 177 more patients were admitted in the past day. By our calculations, Wisconsin is averaging 132 admissions per day over the past week, up from 130. It’s the first time that average went up this week, but it’s still lower than any other time in the past two months.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) will update patient numbers after 3:30 this afternoon. Yesterday there were 1,774 patients in hospitals across the state, including 362 in ICU. Northeast health care region hospitals had 194 of those patients, 33 in ICU. Fox Valley hospitals were treating 120 patients, 19 in ICU.

Friday’s Vaccinations by Age Group (and change since last report)

5 to 11: 24.8% received vaccine (+0.1)/19.6% completed vaccinations (+0.2)

12 to 17: 59.3% received vaccine (+0.0)/54.6% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

18 to 24: 58.4% received vaccine (+0.0)/52.4% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

25 to 34: 62.7% received vaccine (+0.0)/57.5% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

35 to 44: 68.2% received vaccine (+0.0)/64.1% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

45 to 54: 70.9% received vaccine (+0.1)/67.4% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

55 to 64: 77.6% received vaccine (+0.0)/74.5% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

65 and up: 85.6% received vaccine (+0.0)/82.1% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

Friday’s Vaccinations by County Population (and change since last report)

Oconto County reached exactly half of its population completing their vaccine series -- either two doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 64.6% 61.1% (+0.1) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 56.2% 53.4% Dodge (87,839) 51.8% (+0.1) 48.9% (+0.1) Door (27,668) (NE) 78.0% 73.3% (+0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 55.0% (+0.1) 51.8% (+0.1) Forest (9,004) 52.0% (+0.1) 48.8% Florence (4,295) (NE) 51.9% (-0.1) 49.3% Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 56.9% 53.4% Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 52.1% 50.0% Langlade (19,189) 53.5% (+0.1) 50.9% (+0.2) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 59.8% 56.8% Marinette (40,350) (NE) 52.7% 49.8% Menominee (4,556) (FV) 79.5% 75.1% Oconto (37,930) (NE) 52.4% 50.0% (+0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 63.4% 59.9% Shawano (40,899) (FV) 47.2% (+0.1) 45.0% (+0.1) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 62.0% (+0.1) 58.6% (+0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 55.0% 52.3% Waushara (24,443) (FV) 45.6% (+0.1) 43.1% Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 61.5% 57.8% NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 293,958 (61.9%) 278,404 (58.7%, +0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 325,950 (59.3%) 307,961 (56.0%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,688,239 (63.2%) 3,454,379 (59.2%)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. For a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots, visit wbay.com/vaccine.

FRIDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (boldface indicates change in cases or deaths since the last report) **

Brown – 67,047 cases (+389) (336 deaths) (+3)

Calumet – 11,027 cases (+51) (85 deaths) (+1)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 4,666 cases (+77) (79 deaths) (+1)

Dodge – 23,087 cases (+106) (253 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Door – 6,317 cases (+30) (44 deaths)

Florence - 759 cases (+5) (15 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 27,934 cases (+124) (195 deaths) (+4)

Forest - 2,276 cases (+24) (43 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 2,558 cases (+31) (35 deaths)

Green Lake - 3,887 cases (+31) (46 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 2,137 cases (+45) (61 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,411 cases (+21) (38 deaths)

Langlade - 4,647 cases (+26) (54 deaths) (+1)

Manitowoc – 16,408 cases (+78) (137 deaths)

Marinette - 9,097 cases (+57) (86 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 3,630 cases (+36) (59 deaths)

Menominee – 1,756 cases (+21) (12 deaths)

Oconto – 8,995 cases (+51) (77 deaths) (+1)

Outagamie – 40,437 cases (+227) (289 deaths) (+1)

Shawano – 9,315 cases (+51) (104 deaths)

Sheboygan – 27,922 cases (+160) (230 deaths) (+1)

Waupaca – 10,753 cases (+56) (182 deaths)

Waushara – 4,715 cases (+30) (62 deaths)

Winnebago – 41,121 (+564) (295 deaths) (+1)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publishes updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

