Bucks’ Antetkounmpo named All Star starter for sixth year

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetkounmpo has been named an All-Star starter for the sixth straight year. Tying legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most All-Star appearances in the team’s history.

Last season Giannis was named the MVP of the NBA All-Star Game after recording a game high 35 points on a perfect 16-for-16 shooting. He’s also the all time leader in All-Star scoring average with 28.8 points per game.

The two-time MVP and 2021 NBA Finals MVP is averaging 28.6 points a game this year, which is good enough for 4th in the league. He’s also one of only three players to rank in the top ten in both scoring and rebounding.

Other All-Star starters this year include:

LeBron James - Los Angeles Lakers

Kevin Durant - Brooklyn Nets

Step Curry - Golden State Warriors

DeMar DeRozan - Chicago Bulls

Joel Embiid - Philadelphia 76ers

Nikola Jokić - Denver Nuggets

Ja Morant - Memphis Grizzlies

Andrew Wiggins - Golden State Warriors

Trae Young - Atlanta Hawks

The roster for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game will be determined during the All-Star Draft when captains LeBron James and Kevin Durant pick from the starters poool and reserves from each conference. The All-Star Draft is set for February 10th, with the game slated for February 20th in Cleveland, Ohio.

