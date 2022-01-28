Advertisement

Bucks’ Antetkounmpo named All Star starter for sixth year

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen (31) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)(Tony Dejak | AP)
By Eric Boynton
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetkounmpo has been named an All-Star starter for the sixth straight year. Tying legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most All-Star appearances in the team’s history.

Last season Giannis was named the MVP of the NBA All-Star Game after recording a game high 35 points on a perfect 16-for-16 shooting. He’s also the all time leader in All-Star scoring average with 28.8 points per game.

The two-time MVP and 2021 NBA Finals MVP is averaging 28.6 points a game this year, which is good enough for 4th in the league. He’s also one of only three players to rank in the top ten in both scoring and rebounding.

Other All-Star starters this year include:

  • LeBron James - Los Angeles Lakers
  • Kevin Durant - Brooklyn Nets
  • Step Curry - Golden State Warriors
  • DeMar DeRozan - Chicago Bulls
  • Joel Embiid - Philadelphia 76ers
  • Nikola Jokić - Denver Nuggets
  • Ja Morant - Memphis Grizzlies
  • Andrew Wiggins - Golden State Warriors
  • Trae Young - Atlanta Hawks

The roster for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game will be determined during the All-Star Draft when captains LeBron James and Kevin Durant pick from the starters poool and reserves from each conference. The All-Star Draft is set for February 10th, with the game slated for February 20th in Cleveland, Ohio.

