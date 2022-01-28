Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Regrowing limbs

A small frog provides a giant leap in medicine, plus the first fully-autonomous robotic surgeon
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Scientists have known for a long time about creatures that can regrow limbs -- salamanders, sea stars, among others. But humans having that ability has been the stuff of science fiction and fantasy.

Then came a small frog that brought a giant leap forward in regenerative medicine. In today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz describes the experiment that allowed a frog -- a species without that natural ability -- to regrow a limb.

Also, Brad introduces you to STAR, a fully-autonomous robotic surgeon. Today’s surgical robots are extensions of a surgeon’s hands. This one can do an operation all by itself.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassandra Barrett, 16, was reported missing in Brown County on January 26, 2022
Wrightstown girl found safe
Police are trying to identify a man, seen on surveillance video at a Des Moines, Iowa,...
Man sneaks into hospital and bottle feeds baby, police say
On Broadway announced plans for a Public Market and apartments at Old Fort Square
On Broadway announces Public Market, apartments in downtown Green Bay
House fire on De Pere's Ash Street
De Pere fire worsened by house’s construction and frigid weather
Police lights file graphic.
Authorities: ‘Excited delirium’ cases pose dangers to police and public

Latest News

If you test negative with a rapid home test but continue to experience symptoms, you may want...
Northeast Wisconsin faces all-time high for COVID-19 cases, more testing now available
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Cases are climbing, death toll shy of 11,000
Police lights file graphic.
Authorities: ‘Excited delirium’ cases pose dangers to police and public
covid antibody treatment
FDA halts two antibody treatments, not effective against Omicron variant