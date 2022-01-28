3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Regrowing limbs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Scientists have known for a long time about creatures that can regrow limbs -- salamanders, sea stars, among others. But humans having that ability has been the stuff of science fiction and fantasy.

Then came a small frog that brought a giant leap forward in regenerative medicine. In today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz describes the experiment that allowed a frog -- a species without that natural ability -- to regrow a limb.

Also, Brad introduces you to STAR, a fully-autonomous robotic surgeon. Today’s surgical robots are extensions of a surgeon’s hands. This one can do an operation all by itself.

