Volunteers conduct homeless count in Fox Valley

By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 6:19 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FOX VALLEY (WBAY) - Volunteers were out overnight taking part in a count of homeless people in the Fox Valley.

It’s called the Point-in-Time count and estimates the number of people who are homeless in the community.

The Fox Cities Housing Coalition coordinates the effort with housing agencies.

Volunteers spread out in different communities to identify people living on the street. Those volunteers connect the homeless with resources for a permanent place to stay.

Over the past several years, the Fox Cities has seen an increase in people seeking homeless services.

“It could be anyone. It could be your neighbor, your brother, sister, your grandparents even and it’s very important that we treat these people with just as much respect and dignity as you would want your brother, sister, grandparents or neighbors treated,” says Emily Peterson, Street Outreach Coordinator, Pillars.

The organizations are expected to release numbers Thursday.

