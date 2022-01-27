TURNING COLDER ONCE AGAIN

After a relatively mild day compared to the last couple, temperatures will crash overnight. Skies will be variably cloudy with a brisk wind gradually weakening. Low temperatures will fall below zero, with wind chills ranging from -5 to -20 across Northeast Wisconsin by Friday morning. Highs Friday will stay in the mid teens with upper teens on Saturday. Both days should be dry with a mix of sun and clouds, although some late flakes may fly across northern Wisconsin on Saturday.

Sunday will be seasonable with highs in the middle 20s and mostly cloudy skies. Lows will stay in the teens as we head into Monday. Temperatures will be milder still with highs getting back into the lower 30s. A breezy south wind should also develop. Some light evening snow is possible, but any accumulation would be minimal. Tuesday is likely the mildest day of the week with highs in the middle to upper 30s.

The mid-week forecast continues to look... interesting to say the least. Guidance is still in decent agreement that a stronger storm system will emerge from the Plains and bring impacts to Northeast Wisconsin. There are indications this could be one of our bigger snowfalls so far this winter. But, with 6-7 days before it arrives, obviously a fair amount of uncertainty still exists. While it’s too early to get into the specifics or to start adjusting plans, you will want to keep an eye on the forecast as we narrow down the potential storm track and what it means for Northeastern Wisconsin.

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: W 5-10 MPH

SATURDAY: SW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Colder with variably cloudy skies. Brisk wind... especially early. LOW: -3 (chills -5 to -20)

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and colder. HIGH: 14 LOW: -5 (chills -5 to -15)

SATURDAY: Morning sun, then increasing clouds. Late flakes NORTH? HIGH: 19 LOW: 12

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, but a little milder. HIGH: 26 LOW: 13

MONDAY: Milder, but breezy at times. Mostly cloudy with evening flakes possible. HIGH: 32 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Cloudy, mild, and breezy. A light wintry mix MAY develop late. HIGH: 37 LOW: 17

GROUNDHOG’S DAY: Cloudy, colder, and windy. Snow showers develop. HIGH: 22 LOW: 8

THURSDAY: Cloudy with snow showers. Blustery and cold. HIGH: 12

