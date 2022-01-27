SEASONABLY COLD TODAY WITH SOME SNOW SHOWERS

Would you believe that temperatures this morning are mainly 30 to 40 degrees warmer than they were at this time yesterday? Breezy southwest winds have caused the recent arctic air to retreat back into Canada. Look for seasonable highs in the 20s today, but our temperatures will begin to slip this afternoon. That’s because another cold front is pushing into the northern half of Wisconsin.

This advancing front is giving us plenty of clouds. Scattered snow showers are possible, but we’re only expecting a thin coating of snow here and there. We won’t get too much in the way of accumulating snow today because this front doesn’t have much moisture to work with.

Behind the cold front, temperatures will tumble again. Lows tonight will likely fall below zero, with some wind chills plunging as low as -20. High temperatures tomorrow and Saturday will be in the teens with sunshine and scattered clouds.

Keep an eye on next week’s weather -- Not only does it initially look mild with highs in the 30s, but we’re also expecting a winter storm to move across the Midwest. However, the exact track of this weathermaker is uncertain at this time. We MIGHT see some mixed precipitation, then some snow... Or, the storm may pass south of us, and we’ll stay mainly dry. It could go either way at this point... Stay tuned for more details over the next few days as we fine tune this storm’s exact track.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W/N 10-20 MPH

FRIDAY: NW/SW 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. A few snow showers. Breezy, but not as cold. HIGH: 28

TONIGHT: Some clouds NORTH. Otherwise, fair and frigid. LOW: -3, with late wind chills of -5 to -20.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Snappy cold with subzero morning wind chills. HIGH: 14

SATURDAY: Morning sun, then increasing clouds. HIGH: 19 LOW: 14

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. HIGH: 27 LOW: 13

MONDAY: Early sun, then clouds. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 32 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: Cloudy, mild and breezy. A CHANCE of a wintry mix. HIGH: 37 LOW: 17

GROUNDHOG’S DAY: Cloudy, colder and windy. A CHANCE of snow. HIGH: 20

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.