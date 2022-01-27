A SEASONABLE DAY WITH COOLER TEMPS ON THE WAY

Southwest winds overnight boosted our temperatures up into the lower 20s to start out the day, but through the afternoon, most spots will continue to climb into the upper 20s or lower 30s. This is as much as 15 to 35 degrees warmer than yesterday afternoon, so of course we’ll take whatever improvement we can get.

Otherwise, a week disturbance moving through will keep skies mostly cloudy through the afternoon with a chance of a few spotty snow showers at least through late afternoon. After that, temperatures will crash overnight with skies partially clearing. Lows temperatures will fall below zero, with some wind chills plunging as low as -20 by tomorrow morning. High temperatures tomorrow and Saturday will be in the teens with sunshine and scattered clouds.

Keep an eye on next week’s weather -- Not only does it initially look mild with highs in the 30s, but we’re also expecting a winter storm to move across the Midwest. However, the exact track of this weathermaker is uncertain at this time. We MIGHT see some mixed precipitation, then some snow... Or, the storm may pass south of us, and we’ll stay mainly dry. It could go either way at this point... Stay tuned for more details over the next few days as we fine tune this storm’s exact track.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W/NW 10-20 MPH

FRIDAY: W/SW 5-10 MPH

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy. A few snow showers. Breezy, milder. HIGH: 29

TONIGHT: Some clouds. Fair and frigid. LOW: -3, with late wind chills of -5 to -20.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Much colder with subzero morning wind chills. HIGH: 14 LOW: -4

SATURDAY: Morning sun, then increasing clouds. HIGH: 19 LOW: 12

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds. Not as cold. HIGH: 26 LOW: 13

MONDAY: Early sun, then clouds. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 31 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Cloudy, mild and breezy. A CHANCE of a wintry mix. HIGH: 36 LOW: 16

GROUNDHOG’S DAY: Cloudy, colder and windy. A CHANCE of snow. HIGH: 22

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.