Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay falls short of Christmas goal

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay announced results of its Christmas Campaign Thursday, and the numbers were short of the goal.

The organization announced it reached 96 percent of 2021 Christmas Campaign goal of $1.396 million. That’s a deficit of $59,000.

“We give thanks for the entire community working together to help us get to this point,” said Major Matt O’Neil, Area Coordinator. “Sadly, we fell a bit short of our goal, but we have hope that the community will step up in a time of need, and we intend to do everything we can to not have this affect the clients we serve.”

The Christmas Campaign makes up 60 percent of the Salvation Army’s fundraising budget.

The organization says it plans to make up for the shortfall with upcoming fundraising events.

“In the meantime, we will consider some cost-saving measures,” says O’Neil.

