Oshkosh student hoping to collect American Heart Association donations from all 50 states

The American Heart Association "Kids Heart Challenge" is underway.
The American Heart Association "Kids Heart Challenge" is underway.(WBAY)
By Emily Matesic
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The annual American Heart Association “Kids Heart Challenge” is underway. Students across the country are raising money for the AHA while learning heart health skills at the same time.

Seven year old Cooper McKnight, a 2nd grader at Grace Lutheran School in Oshkosh, is like many other elementary school kids across the country. He’s participating in the American Heart Association “Kids Heart Challenge”.

“It’s where you donate for people who have sick hearts and you can get toys,” says McKnight.

But, Cooper’s collection isn’t just about the toys. He and his classmates understand the impact of the fundraising for those who suffer from heart issues too. He says, “So they can live well and be better.”

So, Cooper set a goal of trying to get a donation from all 50 states, and the District of Columbia. And, despite collecting more than $12,000, and coloring in each state he’s collected from on his map, he’s still looking for donors in 18 more states.

According to McKnight, he still needs, “Washington, Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Maine, and Vermont, and Delaware.”

McKnight’s excitement about the “Kids Heart Challenge” doesn’t stop with him. In fact, the school itself has shattered its $8,000 fundraising goal.

“We blew it out of the water. We’re over $9,000 right now so that’s been our most. Usually every year we’re kind of added a thousand more, but this year it’s really nice to see nine thousand. Maybe next year we shoot for $10,000,” says 2nd grade teacher Kris Bolda,

Click here to donate to Cooper McKnight’s fundraiser.

