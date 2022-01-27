Multi-sport athletes building top ranked Reedsville

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Just over two months ago the Reedsville Panthers claimed their first state football championship. Now there’s a different team ascending the rankings, the Reedsville boys basketball team.

“You can’t think about it all the time. You just have to keep it in the back of your mind and stay humble. It’s a cool thing to be at the top and just know that people think you’re one of the top teams,” said senior Brennen Dvorachek.

Dvorachek, Reedsville’s quarterback in the fall and wing in the winter, is familiar with having the target on his back. In the fall the Panthers were ranked at or near the top all the way until they brought home the school’s second gold ball (1946 boys basketball was the other).

Now it’s the basketball team’s turn.

“Ever since we were ranked first in D5, I mean everyone wants to beat us. I mean as we keep winning the games, playing better and better teams, winning, then you kind of start to believe it,” said senior Carter Salm.

Salm was not part of the football team in the fall, but is a key part of the current run on the hardwood. He’s not alone. Around half of the basketball team played other sports, or specializes in basketball.

“They all walk the same hallways at school together, and I think they all get that same feel. They want to be the best they can, and it’s just been a really nice time right now. A lot of fun to be with all these kids,” said head coach Ron Prochnow.

“It’s not too different because you’ve been playing with the basketball guys most of your high school career already. You kind of already have those pieces already built, and then you just have to put them together when you get here,” said Dvorachek.

No season is without challenges. The biggest of the regular season for Reedsville came on Wednesday night against Sheboygan Lutheran, one of the top teams in Division 4, that ended with an 86-12 loss.

“Well playing that team, that could be the best team we play all year. If we can right what we did wrong there,” said Salm.

“We have it pretty good, but they have it really good there. If we can just keep building it, always have positive mindsets and attitudes, I think we could get even better,” said Dvorachek.

