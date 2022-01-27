Mishicot schools closing early due to power outage

MISHICOT, Wis. (WBAY) - Thousands of customers are without power Thursday morning in Manitowoc County.

Wisconsin Public Service lists 2,359 customers without power. A majority of the outages are in Mishicot.

Action 2 News reached out to the Sheriff’s Office and WPS for information on what caused the outage. No information has been released to us at this time.

Due to the outage, Mishicot schools are closing early for the day. Elementary students will be dismissed at 9:45 a.m. Middle School and High School students will be dismissed at 10 a.m. There will be no afternoon 4K or Early Childhood.

“We apologize for the inconvenience, but unfortunately these circumstances are out of our control,” says Superintendent Paul J. Orlich.

