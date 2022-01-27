Advertisement

Medical examiner: Man accused of wounding Milwaukee County deputy died by suicide

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(WEEK)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office has officially listed the death of a man suspected of shooting and injuring a Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputy as a suicide.

The medical examiner identified the man as Johnathon Carl Williamson, 19, of Milwaukee, following an autopsy.

Sheriff’s officials say they encountered a man while searching for an individual who shot a sheriff’s deputy multiple times early Wednesday following a traffic stop.

Officials say the man was found crouched behind a vehicle, given some commands and then took his own life with a gun. 

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassandra Barrett, 16, was reported missing in Brown County on January 26, 2022
Wrightstown girl found safe
Police are trying to identify a man, seen on surveillance video at a Des Moines, Iowa,...
Man sneaks into hospital and bottle feeds baby, police say
On Broadway announced plans for a Public Market and apartments at Old Fort Square
On Broadway announces Public Market, apartments in downtown Green Bay
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Suspected gunman dead after shooting of Milwaukee County deputy
Police lights file graphic.
Authorities: ‘Excited delirium’ cases pose dangers to police and public

Latest News

The American Heart Association "Kids Heart Challenge" is underway.
Oshkosh student hoping to collect American Heart Association donations from all 50 states
The service is open to a limited amount of Kimberly, Little Chute, Kaukauna, and Combined Locks...
Kimberly High School Car Club and Fox Valley Crime Stoppers to offer free catalytic converter marking
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Cases are climbing, death toll shy of 11,000
WPS crews restore power after outage in Mishicot area