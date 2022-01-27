Advertisement

Kimberly High School Car Club and Fox Valley Crime Stoppers to offer free catalytic converter marking

The service is open to a limited amount of Kimberly, Little Chute, Kaukauna, and Combined Locks community members.
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KIMBERLY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Kimberly High School Car Club is teaming up with the Quad Communities Crime Stoppers to combat catalytic converter thefts in the Fox Valley.

Thursday night the pair are doing free markings of catalytic converts to throw off thefts. The service is open to a limited amount of Kimberly, Little Chute, Kaukauna, and Combined Locks community members.

2021 saw an increase of converter thefts by 293%. The part is often stolen due to the value of precious metals it’s made of.

Organizers said this event is an easy step the community can take to combat thefts.

“It’s not going to solve it. It’s not going to stop it, but if we can throw a little wrinkle in there and, and make them rethink. Especially if they think now, okay, we know this community is doing this so that we’re not, we’re not gonna go there. We’ll go somewhere else instead,” Duane Dissen, the school resource officer for Kimberly High school and the main organizer said.

The event will also serve as a learning opportunity for Car Club students by letting them work on community cars.

“It is really cool to be a part of something as big as this, and just cause it’s an ongoing issue that you’ve been hearing about for the last couple of years,” Ryan Tedford a senior with the car club said.

The event runs from 5-7 at Kimberly Service LLC which works with the car club each week.

Registration is required. Contact Dissen by email at Duane.dissen@fvmpd.org

Dissen said more events may be created if well received.

