Green Bay police ask for help to find missing 15-year-old girl
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police want to know, have you seen Ella Krause?
Police are asking the public for help to find a 15-year-old girl.
Police want to hear from anyone who might know where she might be or who she might be with.
Call (920) 448-3208 to speak with Detective Waln or provide your tip anonymously through Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers online or at (920) 432-7867 or using the P3 app for iOS or Android devices.
Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.