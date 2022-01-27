Advertisement

Green Bay police ask for help to find missing 15-year-old girl

Green Bay police are asking for information about 15-year-old Ella Krause, who is missing
Green Bay police are asking for information about 15-year-old Ella Krause, who is missing(Provided by Green Bay Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police want to know, have you seen Ella Krause?

Police are asking the public for help to find a 15-year-old girl.

Police want to hear from anyone who might know where she might be or who she might be with.

Call (920) 448-3208 to speak with Detective Waln or provide your tip anonymously through Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers online or at (920) 432-7867 or using the P3 app for iOS or Android devices.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassandra Barrett, 16, was reported missing in Brown County on January 26, 2022
Wrightstown girl found safe
Police are trying to identify a man, seen on surveillance video at a Des Moines, Iowa,...
Man sneaks into hospital and bottle feeds baby, police say
On Broadway announced plans for a Public Market and apartments at Old Fort Square
On Broadway announces Public Market, apartments in downtown Green Bay
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Suspected gunman dead after shooting of Milwaukee County deputy
Police lights file graphic.
Authorities: ‘Excited delirium’ cases pose dangers to police and public

Latest News

2nd grader Cooper McKnight carries a map of states where he's received donations for the...
Boy seeks heart association donations from all 50 states
Brown County courtroom
Pandemic creates court backlog
Aftermath of house fire on Ash Street in De Pere
Construction, weather added to challenge of De Pere fire
House fire on De Pere's Ash Street
De Pere fire worsened by house’s construction and frigid weather
A Brown County courtroom sits empty. COVID has delayed many court cases.
COVID created a court backlog, delays in justice system. Omicron is making it worse.