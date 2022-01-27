Green Bay police ask for help to find missing 15-year-old girl

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police want to know, have you seen Ella Krause?

Police are asking the public for help to find a 15-year-old girl.

Police want to hear from anyone who might know where she might be or who she might be with.

Call (920) 448-3208 to speak with Detective Waln or provide your tip anonymously through Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers online or at (920) 432-7867 or using the P3 app for iOS or Android devices.

