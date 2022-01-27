Firefighters brave cold at De Pere fire

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - More fire trucks continue showing up, responding to a house fire on De Pere’s west side Wednesday night.

The fire appears to be on the 800-block of Ash Street. Police are blocking off North Eighth St. where it turns into Ashland Avenue towards the north and at least as far as Elm Street two blocks to the south.

Action 2 News has a crew at the scene to gather information and this report will be updated.

According to First Alert Weather, the temperature at 7:40 P.M. was 8 degrees with a wind chill of -5.

Firefighters from De Pere and other cities battled a house fire on Ash St. (WBAY)

