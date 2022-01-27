Family-friendly fun at Winterfest on Broadway

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A celebration of winter is happening this weekend in Green Bay’s Broadway District.

Winterfest on Broadway is Saturday, Jan. 29, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It’s a family-friendly event with ice sculptures, games, animals, music and food.

There will be a Candy Land scavenger hunt at Broadway District businesses.

“Living in Wisconsin during the winter can be fun,” said Allie Thut, Director of Special Events with On Broadway, Inc. “We want to harness all of those winter activities that Wisconsinites enjoy so much and bring them to one location for families to enjoy. Bundle up and take in all things winter themed.”

Winterfest is presented by Packers Give Back.

