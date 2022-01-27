Evers proposes $150 checks under plan to spend surplus

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has unveiled an election year plan that would send $150 to every Wisconsin resident, bolster funding for K-12 schools and help defray child care costs.

Evers released the plan Thursday, a day after state budget projections grew by $2.9 billion more than expected just six months ago.

Evers’ plan would spend $1.7 billion of the state’s surplus. But don’t go spending those refund checks just yet. Evers’ plan would have to be approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature to take effect. Republican leaders on Wednesday said they want to use the money for a tax cut in 2023.

BREAKING: I just announced my plan to use part of our $3.8 billion surplus to send every Wisconsinite a $150 surplus refund to help address rising costs at the gas pump and checkout lines while reducing barriers to work by making caregiving and childcare more affordable. pic.twitter.com/7GK7EiXNV7 — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) January 27, 2022

