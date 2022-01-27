Advertisement

Dillon’s Law 2.0 heading to Governor Tony Evers’ desk

By Casey Torres
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MISHCOT, Wis. (WBAY) - Dillon’s Law 2.0 is headed to Governor Tony Ever’s desk. Action 2 News confirmed he plans to sign the bill within the six days (excluding Sundays) he has to take action once he receives it.

The piece of legislation is the mission of Angel and George Mueller, who lost their 18-year-old son Dillon in 2014 when he had a deadly allergic reaction to a bee sting.

George said,” He (Dillon) was helping one of his best friends doing some yard work west of here, and that’s when he was stung by a bee.”

Dillon’s friend called 911 after calling Angel. However, when the volunteer first responders arrived, they did not have epinephrine auto injectors with them. Dillon was taken to the hospital, went into a coma and was removed from life support a few days later.

“All of these things that we had to go through, are the fuel that drives me to make change,” said Angel.

Three years after Dillon’s death came Dillon’s Law, where trained individuals were added to legislation allowing businesses and schools to use epinephrine auto injectors.

On Monday, the state Senate unanimously approved new legislation, called Dillon’s Law 2.0, sending it to the Governor’s desk.

“Dillon’s Law 2.0 is going to allow anyone that’s trained, to take their certificate straight to the pharmacy to pick up any brand or variety of epinephrine that they wish,” said Angel.

The Mueller’s are happy more people will have access to the life-saving tools in Wisconsin, but they’re also hoping to continue helping save lives across the nation with Dillon’s Law.

The new slogan is “Nationwide by 2025″.

“Congressman Glen Grothman introduced the Epi for Dilly Act to Washington. right now, I believe it’s in committee of health and Commerce, kind of hanging around,” said Angel.

But the Muellers want to get the ball rolling.

“I’m just going to get everybody on the same page, and we’re gonna all push passionately to get this done from coast to coast just to save lives,” said Angel.

The Muellers also offer a free, 1-hour “Do It for Dillon” Epinephrine Training Program. If you’re interested in signing up, click here.

