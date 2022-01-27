Advertisement

Conservative activist Kevin Nicholson joins Wisconsin governor race

Republican Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson (WBAY photo)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Another Republican has entered the race for Wisconsin governor.

Kevin Nicholson announced his candidacy Thursday morning. Nicholson is a Marine Corps veteran and founder of the conservative No Better Friend Corp.

“As the people of Wisconsin worry about the future of our state, Kevin believes it’s time to turn the page and enact bold reforms that will put us on a trajectory for success. Kevin’s service in the Marine Corps was fundamental to developing his bold leadership style, and Wisconsin conservative talk radio host Mark Belling called Kevin ‘perhaps the most important conservative activist we have in the state right now,’” reads Nicholson’s website.

“We can’t take Wisconsin to new heights if we elect a Governor from the same, tired political class that lacks the vision, ability, and will to fight for the future of our state. Wisconsin needs someone with solutions to the problems plaguing our state – and the leadership skills to implement those solutions,” Nicholson says.

Nicholson’s campaign likely means there will be a Republican primary. Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch is also running for governor.

The winner would face incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

Nicholson, a Milwaukee native, ran for U.S. Senate in 2018 but lost in the primary.

