Advertisement

3 Houston police officers wounded after chase, shootout

Police said in a statement that a suspect fled in a white Mercedes and the three wounded...
Police said in a statement that a suspect fled in a white Mercedes and the three wounded officers were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a police chase in Houston ended with a shootout that wounded three officers.

The incident happened about 2:40 p.m. Thursday when a car that police were pursuing crashed at an intersection just off Interstate 69 on the southeastern edge of downtown Houston.

A surveillance video aired by KTRK-TV showed officers jumping from a patrol car and exchanging what sounded like gunfire.

Police said in a statement that a suspect fled in a white Mercedes and the three wounded officers were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Police later tweeted that all three officers were in stable condition. No other details were immediately available.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassandra Barrett, 16, was reported missing in Brown County on January 26, 2022
Wrightstown girl found safe
Police are trying to identify a man, seen on surveillance video at a Des Moines, Iowa,...
Man sneaks into hospital and bottle feeds baby, police say
On Broadway announced plans for a Public Market and apartments at Old Fort Square
On Broadway announces Public Market, apartments in downtown Green Bay
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Suspected gunman dead after shooting of Milwaukee County deputy
Police lights file graphic.
Authorities: ‘Excited delirium’ cases pose dangers to police and public

Latest News

2nd grader Cooper McKnight carries a map of states where he's received donations for the...
Boy seeks heart association donations from all 50 states
Brown County courtroom
Pandemic creates court backlog
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Witness: 3 officers at Floyd killing had duty to intervene
Aftermath of house fire on Ash Street in De Pere
Construction, weather added to challenge of De Pere fire
House fire on De Pere's Ash Street
De Pere fire worsened by house’s construction and frigid weather