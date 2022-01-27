Advertisement

16-year-old Wrightstown girl and car missing

Photos of Cassandra Barrett, 16, and a red Chrysler Pacifica similar to the one she was driving...
Photos of Cassandra Barrett, 16, and a red Chrysler Pacifica similar to the one she was driving when she was last seen on January 26, 2022(Brown County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a 16-year-old girl. The sheriff’s office considers Cassandra Barrett missing and endangered.

Her mother tells Action 2 News Cassandra, who’s from Wrightstown, was last seen in Greenleaf at 6:30 Wednesday morning. She didn’t show up for school and left notes that were concerning to her family.

Cassandra is 5′4″, about 145 pounds, with shoulder length brown hair and hazel eyes. She has braces, wears glasses, and has a nose piercing on the left side with a diamond stud She was last seen wearing a black, hooded Country USA sweatshirt with a guitar on it and black leggings.

She was driving a red, 2007 model Chrysler Pacifica with Wisconsin license plates 162 NFA.

