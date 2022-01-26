Advertisement

What to expect at the Green Bay RV & Camping Expo

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:52 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay RV & Camping Expo will be held Jan. 27-30 at Resch Expo.

There will be show deals on campers and RVs from around the area. Also, look for seminars from Quietwoods RV Entertainment and cooking demos from Mad Dog & Merrill.

Friday is Military Appreciation Day. That means free admission for active, retired and reserve military members who show their military identification.

Tickets are available at the Ticket Star Box Officer or online at https://www.reschcomplex.com/events/detail/rv-camping-expo-1

The expo is presented by Kunes RV.

HOURS

Thursday, January 27, 3 p.m.-8 p.m.

Friday, January 28, Noon-8 p.m.

Saturday, January 29, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sunday, January 30, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

TICKET PRICES

Adults: $11

Military and seniors (62+): $10

Weekend passes: $17

Under 17: Free

