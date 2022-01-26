St. Norbert Men’s Hockey on 15-game win streak

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Even with five national titles and the last two decades filled with success, Tim Coglhin and the Green Knights are still setting new records. This time, the team has won 15 straight games. This is the longest streak in a single season in team history.

“Things started to go the right direction,” Coghlin said. “We started playing hockey the right way. For us it starts with defensive posture and pressure and that’s how we create our offense.”

“It’s definitely good for our confidence but we know we got to keep sticking to what’s working, don’t change anything, just do what’s working and it’ll keep happening,” St. Norbert Forward Michael Spethmann said.

“I mean we definitely know we’re on a 15-game win steak. It’s a good thing. But we don’t really talk about it,” Green Knights Forward Peter Bates said. “We’re just try to win the next game we’re playing.”

After a canceled season last year due to Covid-19 and 2020 cut short, this team is certainly making up for lost time, hungrier than ever.

“We sat around all of last year waiting to play and it’s fun to finally play a real season and we hope it goes as far as we want it to,” Spethmann said.

The Green Knights are ranked No. 5 in the nation in DIII with a 16-3 overall record, 12-0 in conference play.

“I think we have pretty high expectations for ourselves,” Bates said. “I think the pressure is more like us expected us to be good. It’s rewarding, when you’ve worked hard and you start getting the results you’re expecting.”

The team has six games left in the regular season. It starts with hosting Trine this weekend and ends with Adrian, who is No. 1, in the final two games.

They’re trying to keep this momentum as they have their eyes on their sixth national title.

“For us to be able to do that, we got to focus on the conference and make sure that we get an opportunity to get to the NCAA Tournament,” Coghlin said. “That’s where games like this weekend are very important.”

