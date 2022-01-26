Advertisement

Pro Football Writers choose Packers QB Aaron Rodgers for MVP

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland...
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been named 2021 NFL Most Valuable Player by the Pro Football Writers of America.

In his 17th season, Rodgers threw for 4,115 yards and 37 touchdowns and led the league with a 111.9 passer rating. He threw only four interceptions.

This is the second consecutive PFWA MVP for Rodgers. Former Packers QB Brett Favre also won in back-to-back years for 1995 and 1996.

Rodgers’ season ended last Saturday in the NFC Divisional Game loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The PFWA chose L.A. Rams WR Cooper Kupp as Offensive Player of the Year.

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt Defensive Player of the Year.

The PFWA is “the official voice of pro football writers” in the United States.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
New version of omicron reported, dubbed ‘stealth omicron’
Omicron Stealth variant
What health experts say about the new ‘stealth’ omicron variant in the U.S.
ThedaCare Regional Medical Center
Judge lifts injunction in ThedaCare, Ascension worker dispute
Dale firefighter dies after battle with COVID-19
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 96 deaths reported; 3rd straight day under 10,000 new cases

Latest News

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers leaves the field after an NFC divisional playoff NFL football...
Packers’ pitch to Rodgers: ‘There’s no plans for a rebuild’
The impact of the season-ending Packers loss reaches well beyond the team, into the community
Saturday’s playoff defeat for the Packers was an emotional and economic loss
Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett seen during pregame of an NFL...
Hackett finalist for Broncos HC job
The best panel in the business breaks down the loss, it’s impact on Rodgers legacy, and...
On the Clock: On to the offseason after Packers eliminated by 49ers