Pelosi to seek reelection with Democratic majority at risk

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during her weekly press conference,...
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during her weekly press conference, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 at the Capitol in Washington.(Rod Lamkey/Pool via AP)
By Michael R. Blood
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 7:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is seeking reelection, ending speculation that she would retire as Democrats face the threat of losing control of Congress in the 2022 midterms.

The 81-year-old Pelosi says in an online video that the upcoming election is crucial, and “nothing less is at stake than our democracy.”

By announcing she’ll seek a 19th term, Pelosi avoids becoming a lame duck in a year when Democrats are clinging to a fragile majority in the House and the party is under pressure to raise vast sums of money to defend control of Congress.

She says “much more needs to be done to improve people’s lives.”

