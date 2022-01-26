Outagamie County CERT looking for donations to buy new truck

OUTAGAMIE, Wis. (WBAY) - Outagamie County’s Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) is raising money to replace the nearly 30-year-old truck it uses to respond to emergencies. The volunteer organization helps first responders and other people at the scene.

In the past 10 days, Outagamie County CERT has responded to two fires, one in Appleton last Monday and a second one in the Northwest part of the county over the weekend.

“It’s a great relief to see them pull up and know that we’re going to have some place to go and get warm when we’re through with our work for the day,” says Battalion Chief Derek Henson with the Appleton Fire Department.

But, the response over the weekend almost didn’t happen. The the nearly 30 year old CERT truck is on its last legs.

According to CERT member, Karl Held, “It’s starting to show its wear. We just heard of a call we had up in the very far northwest part of the county on a very very cold Saturday morning and the diesel fuel jelled and it wasn’t running. If we can’t have the truck running, we can’t bring the trailer and that has all of the equipment we use.”

CERT shows up to a scene and provides support for first responders. It provides a cool shelter in the summer, and a warm place in the winter. CERT volunteers help to rehab firefighters and other emergency responders with food and drink, and even a bathroom.

“It’s really kind of, very rewarding to be able to interact with the firefighters and have pictures of firefighters coming in, from their shift, and they’re basically coated in ice but when they see us with a cup of coffee and a heater they’re smiling. That’s the reward,” says Held.

Since October, cert has raised about $18,000, receiving donations from several fire departments, community members and organizations. Local philanthropist Mary Beth Neinhaus has offered to match the first $25,000 raised. But, even with that generosity, CERT will still need additional funding to reach its $75,000 goal.

“It’s getting closer, but we could use another bump,” adds Held.

CERT is hoping to reach its goal soon, because it understands the time it takes for anyone to order a new vehicle.

Information about CERT and its fundraising can be found on the organization’s website.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.