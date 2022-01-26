Milwaukee County deputy shot during traffic stop

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured in a shooting during a traffic stop.

The Sheriff’s Office says it happened in the area of W Adler and S 68th Streets.

1/2: MAJOR INCIDENT ALERT: During a traffic stop in the area of W Adler & S 68th streets, the passenger fled on foot, & the MCSO deputy who’d initiated the stop pursued. During the foot pursuit, near 64th & Adler the deputy suffered multiple gunshot injuries.#OfficerDown — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (@MilwCoSheriff) January 26, 2022

A passenger in the vehicle ran off and the deputy followed on foot. The deputy was shot multiple times in the area of 64th and Adler.

The shooter is still on the run. The Sheriff’s Office says the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. No description was released.

As of 3:30 a.m., the deputy was conscious and breathing.

The driver of the car was taken into custody.

2/2: As of about 3:30 a.m., the deputy was conscious, breathing & receiving treatment. The suspect vehicle driver is in custody. The shooter/passenger, considered armed/dangerous, is at large. West Allis & Milwaukee police departments are assisting in the search. — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (@MilwCoSheriff) January 26, 2022

DEPUTY SHOT: A MCSO deputy was shot while chasing after a person on foot. As of now, that gunman is still at large.



HERE’S WHAT I KNOW⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Bzeq3I9Kcl — Hannah Hilyard WISN (@Hannah_WISN) January 26, 2022

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.