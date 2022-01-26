Advertisement

Milwaukee County deputy shot during traffic stop

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured in a shooting during a traffic stop.

The Sheriff’s Office says it happened in the area of W Adler and S 68th Streets.

A passenger in the vehicle ran off and the deputy followed on foot. The deputy was shot multiple times in the area of 64th and Adler.

The shooter is still on the run. The Sheriff’s Office says the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. No description was released.

As of 3:30 a.m., the deputy was conscious and breathing.

The driver of the car was taken into custody.

