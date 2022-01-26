MILDER WITH A FEW FLAKES ON THURSDAY

Clouds will continue to increase and thicken through this evening. Temperatures will hold steady or drop a couple degrees this evening before they begin to rise overnight. By sunrise, most of us will be into the middle/upper teens... which will be warmer than we’ve been on either of the last two afternoons!

Occasional light snow showers are possible across Wisconsin throughout Thursday. Any accumulations would be minimal, and likely not much more than a dusting for those that see snow. Otherwise, Thursday looks generally cloudy with above average temperatures in the mid-to-upper 20s.

That “warm up” will be short-lived as another round of cold air descends into Wisconsin to close out the week. It won’t be as chilly as what we’ve just gone through, but lows are likely in the single digits below zero both Thursday and Friday nights. Highs Friday and Saturday should stay in the teens. Temperatures will begin to warm back up Sunday... and that trend continues into next week.

The trade off for that milder weather will be the potential for a rain-snow mix, and perhaps some accumulating snow next week. Guidance continues to indicate a strong storm system coming off the Plains and heading towards the Great Lakes region during the middle of the week. Highs could get into the 30s for several days as the system approaches and passes through the area. It’s too early to talk about how much snow could fall, so be sure to check back for updates.

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: W/N 10-15+ MPH

FRIDAY: NW 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Turning cloudy with a brisk wind. Late flakes possible. LOW: 4 (rising by late evening)

THURSDAY: Generally cloudy with occasional light snow... a dusting possible. Milder. HIGH: 28 LOW: -1

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Colder and brisk. HIGH: 14 LOW: -6

SATURDAY: Morning sun, then increasing clouds. Late flakes NORTH? HIGH: 17 LOW: 11

SUNDAY: Clouds increase and thicken. Not as cold. HIGH: 26 LOW: 13

MONDAY: Milder with mostly cloudy skies. HIGH: 32 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: Clouds thicken. A late mix of rain and snow develops. Brisk wind. HIGH: 38 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with snow showers. Blustery. HIGH: 30

