Judge: DNR can continue PFAS sampling, but can’t enforce

Wisconsin DNR
Wisconsin DNR(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON, Wis. (AP) - A Jefferson County judge has ruled the Department of Natural Resources can continue to test wastewater for PFAS but can’t take legal action against polluters until state lawmakers set water quality standards for the compounds.

Judge William Hue said in a decision issued this week that the DNR can continue to sample for informational purposes under the Clean Water Act and that those test results should be considered a public record. But Hue said enforcement cannot be taken.

The decision is a partial victory for Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, which sued to stop the agency’s sampling program last year.

