INTERVIEW: Legislature addresses mental health care shortage

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We’ve reported often on the drastic increase in people seeking mental health care during the pandemic. The Wisconsin Legislature is addressing the shortage of mental health care professionals with a couple of bills.

One would expand the availability of tele-health services by allowing more psychologists from other states to talk with clients in Wisconsin. The bill calls for entering into a compact with states regarding licensing and other qualifications.

The other bill creates a tax incentive for psychiatry graduates to stay in Wisconsin -- or out-of-state graduates to move to Wisconsin. This bill focuses on getting help to under-served areas.

Our Chris Roth talks with Rep. Paul Tittl (R-Manitowoc), co-author of one of the bills, about the mental health care shortage and what else can be done to address it.

