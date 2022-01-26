Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Legislature addresses mental health care shortage

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We’ve reported often on the drastic increase in people seeking mental health care during the pandemic. The Wisconsin Legislature is addressing the shortage of mental health care professionals with a couple of bills.

One would expand the availability of tele-health services by allowing more psychologists from other states to talk with clients in Wisconsin. The bill calls for entering into a compact with states regarding licensing and other qualifications.

The other bill creates a tax incentive for psychiatry graduates to stay in Wisconsin -- or out-of-state graduates to move to Wisconsin. This bill focuses on getting help to under-served areas.

Our Chris Roth talks with Rep. Paul Tittl (R-Manitowoc), co-author of one of the bills, about the mental health care shortage and what else can be done to address it.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ThedaCare Regional Medical Center
Judge lifts injunction in ThedaCare, Ascension worker dispute
ThedaCare Medical Center emergency entrance
Judge grants ThedaCare temporary injunction in stroke team case
Milwaukee 5 homicide
Police: 6 found dead at Milwaukee home had been shot
Authorities say an 11-month investigation that began with a drug overdose in southeastern...
Overdose investigation leads to large drug bust in Wisconsin
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Cases, deaths, hospitalizations continue declines

Latest News

The trooper contract covers the previous two-year period that ended on June 30, 2021.
Lawmakers approve new contracts for troopers, building trades
The Assembly approved the vaccine passport bill on a voice vote and the immunity bill on 59-34...
Wisconsin Assembly OKs vaccine passport ban, immunity waiver
Critical Race Theory explained by a WKU professor.
Wisconsin Senate sends critical race theory ban to governor
Protesters march in Kenosha, Wis., on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Wisconsin Assembly to vote on tougher protester penalties