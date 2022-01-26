Green Bay Committee OKs $990K for stormwater and infrastructure upgrades

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay’s Finance Committee voted to use almost $1 million in federal funding on stormwater and green infrastructure.

There are two parts to the project using $990,000 from the American Rescue Plan. A vast chunk of that money would go toward putting bio-filtration systems on Roosevelt Street and Van Buren Street The goal of that system is to separate pollutants from rainwater to improve the water quality.

The second part of the proposal is to promote rain gardens and rain barrels at a cost of $60,000. Those are meant to reduce runoff that could pollute water while also collecting water that could be used for landscaping.

The projects now go to the full city council for approval.

