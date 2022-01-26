Advertisement

GOP lawmakers try again to legalize medical marijuana

A senator holds a bag of hemp product, used by Sen. Kevin Blackwell, R-Southaven, lead...
A senator holds a bag of hemp product, used by Sen. Kevin Blackwell, R-Southaven, lead negotiator, to illustrate to lawmakers what specific portions of the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Equivalency Units would look like, during his presentation of the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act in the Senate Chamber at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. The body passed the act. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Associated Press and TODD RICHMOND
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican lawmakers are trying again to legalize medical marijuana in Wisconsin.

Sen. Mary Felzkowski and Rep. Patrick Snyder introduced a bill Wednesday that would create a new state commission to regulate medical marijuana.

Physicians who earn certification from the commission would be allowed to prescribe marijuana.

Felzkowski introduced the bill last session as well but the measure didn’t gain any traction. Felzkowski told reporters at a news conference that Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu is “more than willing” to allow a hearing on the measure this time around.

Both Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Gov. Tony Evers have expressed support of legalizing medical marijuana.

