Feds charge Texas man with selling gun used to take hostages

FILE - The Congregation Beth Israel synagogue is shown, Jan. 16, 2022, in Colleyville, Texas.
FILE - The Congregation Beth Israel synagogue is shown, Jan. 16, 2022, in Colleyville, Texas.(Brandon Wade | (AP Photo/Brandon Wade, File))
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALLAS (AP) - The Justice Department says a Texas man has been charged with selling a gun to the man who held four hostages inside a Texas synagogue earlier this month before being fatally shot by the FBI.

The Justice Department said Wednesday that Henry “Michael” Williams was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm after he sold the weapon that Maisal Faisal Akram used when he entered Congregation Beth Israel in Colleysville, Texas, on Jan. 15 and held the synagogue’s rabbi and three others hostage for hours.

The attorney listed for Williams in court records did not immediately respond to a phone message and email seeking comment.

