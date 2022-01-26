FDA halts two antibody treatments, not effective against Omicron variant

Wis. (WBAY) - The Food and Drug Administration has stopped the use of two covid-19 antibody drugs because the treatments don’t work against the omicron variant.

Health experts say as the coronavirus changes and mutates so too do the treatments needed to prevent severe illness or death.

When omicron infections started to outnumber the delta infections, health care professionals had to figure out which antibody treatment worked best for the patient.

“It’s not like one day all of a sudden it’s 100% Omicron,” said Dr. Dan Shirley, Interim Medical Director for Infection Prevention at UW-Health. “We were all watching this very closely because we had to make this judgment call. We have monoclonal antibodies that work for delta and a new one that works for omicron. All healthcare providers had to decide where is the percent of omicron vs. delta and when will we switch over to the new monoclonal antibody only?”

As Action 2 News has reported, the omicron variant now makes up 99 percent of all new coronavirus cases. Researchers found two antibody treatments used to effectively treat the delta variant, don’t work against the omicron variant.

“They didn’t work against omicron,” said Dr. Ashok Rai, President and CEO of Prevea Health. “It’s important to use medications that are going to work.”

For those reasons, the FDA revoked its ‘emergency use authorization’ for two antibody treatments made by Regeneron and Eli Lilly and Company.

“It doesn’t mean that those medications couldn’t come back into circulation if we have another variant, hopefully, we don’t, where they could be efficacious, but right now they don’t work,” said Dr. Rai.

“So that’s kind of the next step is to say that these old model antibodies aren’t good anymore for this omicron surge,” said Dr. Shirley.

When asked if the delta variant is gone, Dr. Shirley said it’s hard to tell.

“I wouldn’t say it’s gone, but omicron has taken over almost completely at this point,” said Dr. Shirley. “To say a variant is completely gone is probably very difficult.”

With two antibody treatments taken out of circulation, what does this mean for patients?

“As far as treatments go, it is somewhat of a hit in the sense that it doesn’t work with omicron, so it’s taken two tools out of our tool belt leaving us with one IV in short supply and two oral medications in short supply,” said Dr. Rai. “With a much larger percentage of people being infected with omicron, there are more people that actually qualify for treatment, so it is concerning cause our number one goal is preventing people from getting very sick and ending up in the hospital.”

The Biden Administration said millions of doses of the oral antiviral pills have already been delivered to states and distributed.

“We have hundreds of thousands of pills across the first quarter of 2022, per month, and that moves to -- moves to millions in order to complete the 10 million first half of the 20 million by the end of June,” said Jeff Zients, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.