Advertisement

Ex-Northwestern prof gets 53 years for killing boyfriend

Wyndham Lathem, left, and Andrew Warren, suspects in the killing of Trenton Cornell-Duranleau....
Wyndham Lathem, left, and Andrew Warren, suspects in the killing of Trenton Cornell-Duranleau. Chicago Police Department photos.(KOLO)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - A judge has sentenced a former Northwestern University professor to 53 years in prison Tuesday for the 2017 stabbing death of his boyfriend.

Cook County Judge Charles Burns called the killing of Trenton Cornell-Duranleau “cold-blooded” and an “execution” as he sentenced 47-year-old Wyndham Lathem Tuesday.

A jury found Lathem guilty of first-degree murder in October.

Cornell-Duranleau was stabbed more than 70 times by Lathem and Andrew Warren, a British man who prosecutors said Lathem had paid to come to Chicago to commit the murder together.

Northwestern fired Lathem, a renowned microbiologist, after he fled the Chicago area following the killing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ThedaCare Regional Medical Center
Judge lifts injunction in ThedaCare, Ascension worker dispute
ThedaCare Medical Center emergency entrance
Judge grants ThedaCare temporary injunction in stroke team case
Milwaukee 5 homicide
Police: 6 found dead at Milwaukee home had been shot
Authorities say an 11-month investigation that began with a drug overdose in southeastern...
Overdose investigation leads to large drug bust in Wisconsin
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Cases, deaths, hospitalizations continue declines

Latest News

Oshkosh Defense video
WATCH: Oshkosh Defense developed a hybrid electric light tactical vehicle
The Ray Nitschke Memorial (Main St.) Bridge in downtown Green Bay (WBAY photo)
City of Green Bay honors anniversary of hit-and-run victim’s death
The trooper contract covers the previous two-year period that ended on June 30, 2021.
Lawmakers approve new contracts for troopers, building trades
Stress, mental health
INTERVIEW: Legislature addresses mental health care shortage