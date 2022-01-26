Advertisement

Details to be revealed for $30 million downtown Green Bay redevelopment project

Broadway in Green Bay
Broadway in Green Bay(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 8:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - On Broadway, Inc., is set to announce details of a $30 million redevelopment project in downtown Green Bay.

A news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Old Fort Square in the Broadway District. Action 2 News will livestream the event on our website and Facebook page.

“This two-part project is estimated to cost $30+ million and will greatly impact the surrounding area and businesses in a positive way. It is anticipated this development will attract more than a million tourists annually,” reads a statement from On Broadway, Inc.

Action 2 News will update this story as we learn details of the project.

