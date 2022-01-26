DANGEROUS CHILLS NOW, BUT OUT OF THE ARCTIC AIR SOON

It’s another FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for dangerous wind chills across northeast Wisconsin. They may be as low as -35° this morning, which can cause frostbite to develop on exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes. Our “feel-like temperatures” will slowly rise into the teens below zero through the midday and afternoon.

We’ll be coming out of the deep freeze soon... With sunshine and a southwest breeze, temperatures will rise to about 10 degrees late today. As that southwest breeze strengthens this evening, and clouds arrive across the area, our overnight temperatures will continue to rise through the teens.

Tomorrow will feel almost “balmy” compared to how it’s been recently. With highs in the upper 20s, we’ll have mostly cloudy skies and some scattered snow showers. Only a coating to half an inch of snow is expected across the area.

In general, our forecast looks rather dry through early next week. There are strong signals that milder, but messy weather is on the way during the first week of February. Stay tuned for more information in the days to come...

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 10-20+ MPH

THURSDAY: SW/NW 10-20 MPH

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Harsh wind chills. Turning breezy. HIGH: 10

TONIGHT: Turning cloudy. Breezy. Late flakes. LOW: 9, then temps rise (teens)

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few snow showers. Not as cold. HIGH: 27 LOW: -3

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Colder and brisk. HIGH: 14 LOW: -7

SATURDAY: Morning sun, then increasing clouds. HIGH: 18 LOW: 13

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Not as cold. HIGH: 26 LOW: 14

MONDAY: Morning clouds. Some afternoon sun. Breezy. HIGH: 33 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: Clouds thicken. A late wintry mix is possible. HIGH: 36

