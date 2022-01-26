COVID-19 activity still critical in 72 counties but case numbers changed dramatically

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says the spread of the COVID-19 virus is critically high in all 72 counties for a third week in a row, with a caseload equivalent to 3.9% of all Wisconsinites testing positive for the virus in the past two weeks.

But this week there’s one dramatic change in the activity: Statewide cases numbers are down 54% from two weeks ago. About 50 counties are seeing case numbers shrinking. Only one county -- Crawford -- has case numbers higher now than two weeks ago. About 20 have no significant change in new cases compared to two weeks ago. In WBAY’s viewing area:

No significant change: Florence, Forest, Waushara

Shrinking: Brown, Calumet, Dodge, Door, Fond du Lac Green Lake, Kewaunee, Langlade, Manitowoc, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Winnebago

The DHS says the burden is 3,900.8 cases for every 100,000 people in the state over the last 14 days from January 12 to January 25. That’s down from almost 4,200 cases per 100,000 in last week’s update covering January 5 to January 18.

Cases, deaths and hospitalizations

The 7-day average of new coronavirus cases continued its decline to 9,012 cases per day from 9,781 a day ago. The DHS says 7,662 test results came back positive in the past day. Winnebago County passed 40,000 cases Wednesday. Statewide, more than 1.3 million people tested positive at least once for the COVID-19 virus, equivalent to 22.4% of the population.

Date 100,000 milestone Days to reach January 26, 2022 1,305,977 9 January 17, 2022 1,210,198 5 January 12, 2022 1,103,372 9 January 3, 2022 1,005,150 26 December 8, 2021 901,727 34 November 4, 2021 802,117 45 September 20, 2021 700,759 139 May 4, 2021 600,297 116 January 8, 2021 502,012 35 December 4, 2020 404,555 21 November 13, 2020 301,165 18 October 26, 2020 201,049 36 September 20, 2020 101,227 228 February 5, 2020 1

Wednesday’s positivity rate dropped to 23.9% of all tests over the last 7 days, a significant drop of seven-tenths from 24.6% yesterday.

The 7-day average of COVID-19 deaths also dropped. After spiking to 39 per day yesterday, the rolling average fell back Wednesday to 34 deaths per day. The state received 42 death reports, 31 of them occurring within the past 30 days. At this rate, Wisconsin could reach a total 11,000 deaths by week’s end; the death toll is currently 10,950.

Eight counties in our area accounted for 12 deaths: Brown (3), Green Lake, Kewaunee, Manitowoc (2), Oconto, Sheboygan, Waupaca (2) and Winnebago. Neighboring Menominee County, Michigan, reported 3 deaths since Monday.

There were 145 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the past day, the fewest reported on a weekday in almost two months, since December 2. The hospitalization rate is the lowest since we started keeping track in April 2020, but as we’ve said before, even a lower percentage of a high number of cases still equals a high number of people in the hospital. Tuesday, the latest data available, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) report had 1,900 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, with 387 of them in ICU. That’s the fewest COVID-19 patients at one time since January 2 and the lowest number in ICU since November 28.

For comparison, here are snapshots of patient numbers in the past 6 months. (We chose the 24th of the month because state reports weren’t updated on December 25 or 26.) Hospitalized is a daily total including patients in intensive care.

Date Hospitalized ICU January 24 1,930 391 December 24 1,554 392 November 24 1,278 337 October 24 972 310 September 24 1,072 335 August 24 804 244

As of Tuesday, Northeast health care region hospitals had 204 COVID-19 patients, with 36 in ICU. Fox Valley hospitals had 145 patients, including 27 in ICU. We’ll get updated patient numbers after 3:30 this afternoon.

Vaccinations

Vaccinators reported 11,196 more doses of COVID-19 vaccines than a day ago. More than half of those (6,086) were booster shots. There are 2,164 fewer people who never had a vaccine, and there are 2,721 more people who’ve completed their vaccine series.

To date, we’re looking at 59.1% of the state’s population completing their one- or two-dose vaccine series, or 3,448,351 Wisconsinites. This includes 62.2% of the state’s women and girls and 55.6% of men and boys.

This is out of 63.2% of the population that received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, which is 3,684,102 Wisconsinites. This includes almost 1 in 4 children ages 5 to 11.

WEDNESDAY’S VACCINATIONS BY AGE GROUP (and change since last report)

5 to 11: 24.6% received vaccine (+0.2)/19.2% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

12 to 17: 59.2% received vaccine (+0.1)/54.4% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

18 to 24: 58.3% received vaccine (+0.0)/52.3% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

25 to 34: 62.6% received vaccine (+0.0)/57.4% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

35 to 44: 68.1% received vaccine (+0.0)/64.0% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

45 to 54: 70.8% received vaccine (+0.0)/67.3% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

55 to 64: 77.5% received vaccine (+0.0)/74.4% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

65 and up: 85.6% received vaccine (+0.0)/82.0% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

WEDNESDAY’S VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (and change since last report)

Kewaunee County reached 50% of its residents getting fully vaccinated. Oconto County is closing in on that mark.

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 64.5% 61.0% (+0.1) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 56.1% 53.3% Dodge (87,839) 51.7% 48.8% (+0.1) Door (27,668) (NE) 78.0% (+0.1) 73.2% (+0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 54.9% 51.7% (+0.1) Forest (9,004) 51.9% (+0.1) 48.7% Florence (4,295) (NE) 52.0% (+0.1) 49.3% Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 56.9% 53.4% Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 52.0% 50.0% (+0.1) Langlade (19,189) 53.4% (+0.1) 50.7% Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 59.8% (+0.1) 56.7% Marinette (40,350) (NE) 52.7% (+0.1) 49.8% (+0.1) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 79.5% 75.1% (+0.1) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 52.4% 49.9% (+0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 63.3% 59.8% Shawano (40,899) (FV) 47.1% (+0.1) 44.9% (+0.1) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 61.9% (+0.1) 58.4% Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 54.9% 52.2% (+0.1) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 45.5% 43.0% Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 61.4% 57.7% NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 293,678 (61.9%, +0.1) 277,931 (58.6%, +0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 325,682 (59.2%) 307,486 (55.9%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,684,102 (63.2%, +0.1) 3,448,351 (59.1%)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. For a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots, visit wbay.com/vaccine.

WEDNESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (boldface indicates change in cases or deaths since the last report) **

Brown – 66,197 cases (+394) (332 deaths) (+2)

Calumet – 10,898 cases (+54) (84 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 4,589 cases (+126) (78 deaths)

Dodge – 22,802 cases (+111) (254 deaths)

Door – 6,262 cases (+44) (44 deaths)

Florence - 741 cases (+10) (15 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 27,615 cases (+282) (191 deaths)

Forest - 2,232 cases (+7) (43 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 2,527 cases (+27) (35 deaths)

Green Lake - 3,817 cases (+31) (46 deaths) (+1)

Iron (Mich.)* – 2,092 cases (+44) (61 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,370 cases (+20) (38 deaths) (+1)

Langlade - 4,590 cases (+29) (53 deaths)

Manitowoc – 16,232 cases (+92) (137 deaths) (+2)

Marinette - 8,966 cases (+35) (86 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 3,594 cases (+37) (59 deaths) (+3)

Menominee – 1,732 cases (+20) (12 deaths)

Oconto – 8,877 cases (+55) (76 deaths) (+3)

Outagamie – 39,937 cases (+227) (287 deaths)

Shawano – 9,207 cases (+48) (104 deaths)

Sheboygan – 27,507 cases (+171) (198 deaths) (+1)

Waupaca – 10,631 cases (+48) (182 deaths) (+2)

Waushara – 4,644 cases (+22) (62 deaths)

Winnebago – 40,217 (+345) (294 deaths) (+1)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publishes updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

