City of Green Bay honors anniversary of hit-and-run victim’s death

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The City of Green Bay is lighting up its bridges Tuesday night to honor a 20-year-old man who died more than a decade ago. It is also serving as a reminder for people to clear snow from their sidewalks.

John Kennedy was the victim of a hit-and-run crash while coming home from work in January 2011. A city sidewalk wasn’t plowed, so Kennedy drove his wheelchair into the street. The driver, who stopped briefly then took off, was eventually identified and arrested. His death led to the city changing its practices and passing an ordinance requiring property owner to shove their sidewalks within 24 hours of snowfall.

In Kennedy’s honor, the city’s Public Works Department began in 2018 to light the bridges in colors picked by the Kennedy family. According to the city, the colors include red and purple, two of John’s favorite colors; yellow, for Wisconsin’s Hit-and-Run Alert system; blue for law enforcement officers who investigated the hit-and-run case; and red and white for Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers, which received the tip that led to the driver’s arrest.

You’ll hear from his family and the city on Action 2 News at 10.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.