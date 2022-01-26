Advertisement

Board member suggests no population goal in new wolf plan

The DNR anticipates issuing a new management plan by June.
The DNR anticipates issuing a new management plan by June.
By Todd Richmond
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A member of the Department of Natural Resources policy board is suggesting that the agency’s new wolf management plan not include a specific population goal.

The DNR’s current wolf management plan dates back to 1999 and sets out a population goal of 350 animals.

The DNR’s latest population estimates, compiled over the winter of 2019-20, totaled about 1,030 animals.

Wolf hunt supporters have used the 350-animal goal as justification for trimming the population through hunting.

The DNR anticipates issuing a new management plan by June.

Board member Greg Kazmierzski said during a meeting Wednesday that nobody believes the DNR’s population estimates and suggested that rather than establishing a numeric goal the plan should signal whether the population should shrink or grow.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
New version of omicron reported, dubbed ‘stealth omicron’
Omicron Stealth variant
What health experts say about the new ‘stealth’ omicron variant in the U.S.
ThedaCare Regional Medical Center
Judge lifts injunction in ThedaCare, Ascension worker dispute
Dale firefighter dies after battle with COVID-19
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 96 deaths reported; 3rd straight day under 10,000 new cases

Latest News

COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 activity still critical in 72 counties but case numbers changed dramatically
The state Department of Natural Resources policy board has chosen a new chairman.
Wisconsin DNR policy board picks new chairman
FILE - The Congregation Beth Israel synagogue is shown, Jan. 16, 2022, in Colleyville, Texas.
Feds charge Texas man with selling gun used to take hostages
Wisconsin DNR
Judge: DNR can continue PFAS sampling, but can’t enforce