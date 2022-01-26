Board member suggests no population goal in new wolf plan

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A member of the Department of Natural Resources policy board is suggesting that the agency’s new wolf management plan not include a specific population goal.

The DNR’s current wolf management plan dates back to 1999 and sets out a population goal of 350 animals.

The DNR’s latest population estimates, compiled over the winter of 2019-20, totaled about 1,030 animals.

Wolf hunt supporters have used the 350-animal goal as justification for trimming the population through hunting.

The DNR anticipates issuing a new management plan by June.

Board member Greg Kazmierzski said during a meeting Wednesday that nobody believes the DNR’s population estimates and suggested that rather than establishing a numeric goal the plan should signal whether the population should shrink or grow.

