A BLUSTERY & FRIGID DAY ACROSS THE AREA

Plenty of sunshine can be expected for early parts of the afternoon before clouds move in by evening. Temperatures should climb to about 10°, but wind chills will stay in subzero territory off of blustery southwest winds. Those southwest winds will stay gusty even overnight ahead of a weak disturbance that will bring some of us a chance of flakes overnight and into tomorrow.

Temperatures will begin to rise into the teens overnight, followed by scattered snow showers that will be moving through the region. Although not everyone will see flakes tonight, you could catch a few at some point throughout the day tomorrow. Any accumulations would be minimal, so there is not much travel impact expected. Otherwise, tomorrow looks mostly cloudy with above average temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.

In general, our forecast looks rather dry through early next week. There are strong signals that milder, but messy weather is on the way during the first week of February. Stay tuned for more information in the days to come...

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 10-20+ MPH

THURSDAY: SW/NW 10-20 MPH

AFTERNOON: Early sun, then clouds increase. Subzero chills. Turning breezy. HIGH: 10

TONIGHT: Turning cloudy. Breezy. Late flakes. LOW: 9, then temps rise (teens)

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few snow showers. Not as cold. HIGH: 28 LOW: -2

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Colder and brisk. HIGH: 14 LOW: -6

SATURDAY: Morning sun, then increasing clouds. HIGH: 18 LOW: 11

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Not as cold. HIGH: 26 LOW: 12

MONDAY: Morning clouds. Some afternoon sun. Breezy & milder. HIGH: 31 LOW: 22

TUESDAY: Clouds thicken. A late wintry mix is possible. HIGH: 36

