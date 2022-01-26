Ariens breaks ground on new Nordic Center in Brillion

BRILLION, Wis. (WBAY) - Brillion will soon be home to a new Nordic Center thanks to the Ariens Company.

Ariens first broke ground on the facility in mid-November after 4 years of planning.

The inspiration for creating a Nordic center came to the CEO back in 2019 when Ariens was a sponsor of the United States Biathlon Team. After experiencing world-class facilities in Europe and the U.S., the idea was born to bring a facility here.

“There’s, there’s a lot of clubs, there’s a lot of people that love to Nordic ski over the Midwest right here in the valley and Green Bay this gives them a place to go right to train,” Dan Ariens, CEO of Ariens Co. said.

The center will be located adjacent to Round Lake Farms on 200 acres on the outskirts of Brillion. It will include a year-round trail network for recreation, training, and competition for cross-country skiing, biathlon, roller-skiing, running, hiking, and more. The facility will be open to the public and include lighting, snowmaking, a paved roller-ski loop for off-season training, a pond for snowmaking purposes, and a 20-point biathlon range.

“Part of this vision for us is to show Brillion as a great community, we want to show this community is great not just to come and see but to come and stay in,” Ariens said.

The center is set to open this December.

