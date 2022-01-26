3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: 2021 weather in review
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The numbers are in. Brad Spakowitz steps back into his role as First Alert Weather severe weather specialist to look back at 2021.
- How did temperatures compare to normal (it was a hot year)
- How did rain and snow compare to normal (remember last summer?)
- And how sunny, cloudy and stormy was it?
Take a step back with the weather time machine as Brad hits 88 miles per hour to give you all the numbers in just 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.
Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.