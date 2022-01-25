Advertisement

Wisconsin Senate to pass critical race theory ban

Critical Race Theory explained by a WKU professor.
Critical Race Theory explained by a WKU professor.(WBKO)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin public schools would be prohibited from teaching students and training employees about concepts such as systemic racism and implicit bias under a Republican bill the state Senate was poised Tuesday to send to Gov. Tony Evers.

The Democratic Evers will almost certainly veto the measure, which the GOP-controlled Assembly passed on a party line vote in September. The measure has no Democratic co-sponsors, but they don’t have the votes to stop it in the Legislature. Republicans don’t have the votes to override the expected Evers veto.

Wisconsin’s proposal follows a national trend of Republican-controlled legislatures moving to thwart certain ideas they associate with “critical race theory,” a framework legal scholars developed in the 1970s and 1980s that centers on the view that racism is systemic in the nation’s institutions and serves to maintain the dominance of whites in society.

The Wisconsin bill would prohibit teaching that one race or sex is superior to another, that a person is inherently racist or sexist by virtue of his or her race or sex, and that a person’s moral character isn’t determined by race or sex. It would also ban teaching that a person should feel guilty for past acts committed by people of his or her race or sex and that systems based on meritocracy are racist or sexist, or designed to oppress people of another race.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ThedaCare Regional Medical Center
Judge lifts injunction in ThedaCare, Ascension worker dispute
ThedaCare Medical Center emergency entrance
Judge grants ThedaCare temporary injunction in stroke team case
Milwaukee 5 homicide
Police: 6 found dead at Milwaukee home had been shot
Authorities say an 11-month investigation that began with a drug overdose in southeastern...
Overdose investigation leads to large drug bust in Wisconsin
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Cases, deaths, hospitalizations continue declines

Latest News

Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch
Kleefisch visits KI’s Green Bay factory in campaign stop
Green Bay ballot drop box.
Appeals court puts Wisconsin ballot drop box restrictions on hold
File - In this June 6, 2011 file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman,...
Vos attorney says he didn’t review Gableman’s records
Vice President Kamala Harris
VP Harris touts replacing lead water lines during Milwaukee visit