Advertisement

Wisconsin budget forecast improves by $2.9 billion

Wisconsin Legislature votes on biennial budget
Wisconsin Legislature votes on biennial budget
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin’s budget picture improved by nearly $2.9 billion with a revised forecast released driven by higher-than-expected tax collections that will force the Republican-controlled Legislature to decide whether to spend the surplus, save it or put it toward tax cuts.

The Republican leader of the Senate said Tuesday that the money would go toward tax cuts in the next budget to be written in 2023.

Gov. Tony Evers, who signed two Republican-authored budgets into law that cut taxes, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

He is up for reelection in November. Whoever wins that election will be proposing the next budget for the Legislature to consider.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ThedaCare Regional Medical Center
Judge lifts injunction in ThedaCare, Ascension worker dispute
ThedaCare Medical Center emergency entrance
Judge grants ThedaCare temporary injunction in stroke team case
Milwaukee 5 homicide
Police: 6 found dead at Milwaukee home had been shot
Authorities say an 11-month investigation that began with a drug overdose in southeastern...
Overdose investigation leads to large drug bust in Wisconsin
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Cases, deaths, hospitalizations continue declines

Latest News

Christopher Kone
Sturgeon Bay man sentenced to federal prison for child pornography
Marinette County Sheriff Jerry Sauve
Marinette County Sheriff Jerry Sauve announces retirement
To rescan your TV, look for a Menu or Setup button on your remote
Are you missing TV channels today? How to adjust your set
Erik Averbeck
More charges filed against man accused of hiding corpse after drug overdose