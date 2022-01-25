Advertisement

Wisconsin Assembly to vote on tougher protester penalties

Protesters march in Kenosha, Wis., on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
By Todd Richmond
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Assembly was poised to vote on a pair of GOP-backed bills that would create tougher penalties for protesters.

One proposal up for a vote Tuesday would make attending a riot or blocking a street a misdemeanor punishable by up to nine months in jail and participating in a riot that causes property damage or personal injury a felony punishable by up to three-and-a-half years in prison.

Anyone who harms or throws a bodily substance at a National Guard member would be guilty of a felony punishable by up to three-and-a-half years in prison.

Another bill would make it a felony to damage government property of historical significance.

The bills come after protesters burned parts of downtown Kenosha and damaged two state Capitol statues in 2020.

